FIESTA K-POP

Independance Club
Fri, 29 Mar, 11:30 pm
PartyMadrid
From €11
About

Llega la primera Kpop Party del año. El próximo Viernes 29 de Marzo de 23:30h a 06h, tendremos una noche temática que no te dejará indiferente.

Seguro que más de una vez has oído hablar del K-Pop y te habrás preguntado, ¿y eso qué es? El K-Pop es un géner...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Independance Club.
Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:30 pm

