“Ananassy Baby” di e con Daniele Gattano

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sun, 7 Apr, 7:00 pm
ComedyRoma
€17.25
"ANANASSY BABY" di e con Daniele Gattano

“Ananassy Baby” è il nuovo spettacolo di stand-up comedy di Daniele Gattano.

Tema centrale di questo suo ultimo monologo è il confronto perenne con gli altri: la famiglia, il passato, lo sport, le ambizioni, la re...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

