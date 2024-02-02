DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to party hard as Brixton Jamm host the ultimate house party on Friday 2nd February!
Our house party DJs will be bringing the beats with the best Hip-Hop, RnB, Afrobeats & more keeping the party going all night long. Expect an intimate dancefloor...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.