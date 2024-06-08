Top track

The Armed - Sport of Form

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE ARMED + Guest

Trabendo
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Armed - Sport of Form
Got a code?

About

Le mystérieux collectif punk/hardcore/ Noise/ expérimental de Détroit The Armed revient avec un nouvel album Perfect Saviors sorti en Août 2023. Pour rappel, le groupe est à géométrie variable et multiplie les membres et les collaborations à chaque nouvel...

17 ans
Présenté par LOUD BOOKING.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Armed

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.