DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DANG! - A Soulful Electronic Dance Night

El Cid
Sat, 9 Mar, 9:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to DANG! A soulful electronic dance night.

Just good energy, vibes and music.

A celebration of only the best music, spanning from house to R&B. Dancey, bouncey, and transcending genres, DANG! is the ultimate dance party for fans of left of center...

This is a 21+ event
PAUZ Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.