DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MF Robots

The Lower Third
Sat, 25 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About MF Robots

A project devised by two former Brand New Heavies groovers, MF Robots (Music For Robots) create swaggering soul tracks that embody the euphoria of ’90s dance music. With Jan Kincaid on production and drums, and Dawn Joseph on vocals, the duo’s eponymous de Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

MF Robots Takover The lower Third

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 456 Live
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MF Robots

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.