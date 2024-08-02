Top track

2-4-6-8 Motorway

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tom Robinson Band

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

2-4-6-8 Motorway
Got a code?

About

Tom Robinson enjoyed brief notoriety in late 70s Britain - a time of punk rock, political unrest and economic gloom - as a bandleader and activist.

The Tom Robinson Band (TRB) became known for the hit single 2-4-6-8 Motorway, their vocal support of Rock A...

This is a 14+ event
TVs Over & Please Please You Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tom Robinson Band

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.