Bush Hall Presents with Milton Jones

Bush Hall
Fri, 21 Jun, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Show And Tell present

Bush Hall Presents with Milton Jones

Star of Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and House of Games MILTON JONES headlines a mighty night of comedy at London's Bush Hall this May. Milton has also appeared on Alan Davies: As Yet Untitl...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Show And Tell
Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
