DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bernáldez Latin Jazz Orchestra

Sala Clamores
Fri, 17 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Fundada en 2010 por el Pianista, Profesor y Director Musical José Manuel Bernáldez. Integrada por 8 músicos profesionales extremeños y cubanos para hacer llegar a todo tipo de públicos los Grandes Éxitos del Jazz Latino y La Música Cubana de manera tradici...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Presentado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bernáldez Latin Jazz Orchestra

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.