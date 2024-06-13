Top track

Nerlov - Quel dommage

Nerlov en concert

La Boule Noire
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18

About

Avec un décalage certain, un humour parfois cinglant et une fatalité désarmante, NERLOV fait figure d’ovni dans la Pop Française. Le live, son point fort, a marqué les esprits à plusieurs reprises, notamment lors des Inouïs du PDB 2022, Bars en Trans 2021,...

Tout public
Présenté par Furax.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nerlov

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

