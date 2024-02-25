Top track

Bean

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kimmi Bitter, Victoria Bailey, Regina Ferguson, Rosy Nolan, Sara Petite

Zebulon
Sun, 25 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bean
Got a code?

About

Grand Ole Country Bunker presents Women of Country starring: Kimmi Bitter, Victoria Bailey

Special gusts: Regina Ferguson, Rosy Nolan, Sara Petite, DJ Max Maxtofferson

Hillbilly Hypehouse is an open bluegrass jam in front bar. Featuring Dee Farnsworth on...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Grand Ole Country Bunker & Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Victoria Bailey, Rosy Nolan, Sara Petite

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.