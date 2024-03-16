Top track

No Thanks & San Pacho - Freak

No Thanks

Sat, 16 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Rising duo No Thanks are stepping into the booth at Listen, Bushwick's newest nightlife locale, this coming March 16th for an evening of incredible tech-house focused selection set in a state of the art space featuring cutting edge lighting, sound, visuals...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Listen Brooklyn
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

No Thanks

Venue

LISTEN

198 Randolph Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

