DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Courtney Pine

Band on the Wall
26 May - 27 May
GigsManchester
£32.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Courtney Pine marks his 60th birthday year with a special edition of his award winning project House of Legends that celebrates the influence and contributions to the UK from the many varied people of the Caribbean ands re-release of his ground breaking de...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Courtney Pine

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.