NEW ORLEANS VERMÚ

Sala Clamores
Sun, 17 Mar, 12:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €11.33

NEW ORLEANS VERMÚ

En este día de fiesta y vermú podrás disfrutar de la música y ambiente del más puro estilo "New Orleans" de los años 20 junto al maravilloso sexteto Tropical Moon Jazz Band liderado por @tonisaxmusic.

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open12:30 pm

