Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves, Heavy Hawaii

Soda Bar
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$12.88

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

CINDY LEE – Under the name Cindy Lee, Canadian musician Patrick Flegel creates haunting avant-garde pop music rooted in themes of heartbreak, alienation, and gender identity. The former frontperson...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Make Believe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

