DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Magic with a Twist - A Magical Circus Family Show

The Rabbit Box
Sat, 17 Feb, 5:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$24.11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Magic With A Twist, is a unique mix of magic with circus arts. Experience an evening of fun and wonder. The show even includes historical tricks with a modern twist on them. This new wave of magic additionally combines theatrical pieces and storylines tha***...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Magic with a Twist

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.