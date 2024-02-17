DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Magic With A Twist, is a unique mix of magic with circus arts. Experience an evening of fun and wonder. The show even includes historical tricks with a modern twist on them. This new wave of magic additionally combines theatrical pieces and storylines tha***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.