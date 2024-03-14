DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mihali, a Vermont-based musician, sees music as a living being, ever-evolving with reggae influences and heartfelt lyrics. His 2020 solo debut "Breathe and Let Go" gained acclaim, and his new album "Effection" features collaborations with The Movement, Ira...
