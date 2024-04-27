DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

System Olympia + DJ Subaru

Headrow House
Sat, 27 Apr, 11:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Joining us for a very special party is none other than the one and only System Olympia alongside Leeds rising star DJ Subaru in the initimate surroundings of Headrow House

System Olympia is a prolific London-based producer, song writer and vocalist, build...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Natural Selectionz.
Lineup

System Olympia, DJ SUBARU

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open11:00 pm
150 capacity

