DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store stripped back performance and signing from Seasick Steve. This unique event celebrates the release of his latest album 'A Trip A Stumble A Fall Down On Your Knees' released via So Recordings.
Tickets...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.