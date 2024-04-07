DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Krystofer Maison EP Release Party

DROM
Sun, 7 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$23.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Step into the realm of musical innovation and electrifying beats as Krystofer Maison takes center stage for his highly anticipated EP release party at Drom on April 7th, 2024. Brace yourself for an evening of sonic exploration and rhythmic revelry as Maiso...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.