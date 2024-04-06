Top track

Underworld: Bootblacks, Rare DM

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Underworld presents

Bootblacks

with special guests

Rare DM & Black Rose Burning

plus

DJs Sean Templar, Matt V-Christ & Erik Aengel

spin Post Punk, Goth, New Wave all Night

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Black Rose Burning , Rare DM, Bootblacks

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

