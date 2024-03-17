Top track

sunking w/ Monde UFO + DJ Bodymind

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 17 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Monde UFO - Lowered Shelf
About

sunking is the collective experimental sights and sounds of Seattle natives Rob Granfelt (aka Bobbyy) & Antoine Martel (aka sous chef). Originally intended as a passive outlet to explore the crossings of avant-garde, hip-hop, jazz, and experimental music,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Sunking, Monde UFO

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

