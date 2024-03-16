DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Minimval present Afroloco!

Main Club - Club 44
Sat, 16 Mar, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€25.99
About

Siete pronti a ballare tutta la notte fino all’alba con amici, circondati da un’atmosfera di pura festa?

Are you ready? Immergiti in un’esperienza unica mai vista prima!

Sabato 16 Marzo 2024

MINIMVAL presenta AFROLOCO 🌴🦚

Escape the concrete jungle wi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

