Chicchi Di Riso - Shanghai (feat. FUORIFORMA)

Chicchi Di Riso Funeral Party

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chicchi Di Riso Funeral Party

x TuMiSuoni live / #WeGoLocal

Chicchi Di Riso sale sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi per un ultimo farewell party HipHop, per infiammare tutto il pubblico.

Varese, rispondi presente.

Opening acts caldissimi e super clos...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
Lineup

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

