DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Evil Plans: Dresden

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DRESDEN - is both the DJing duo of Manfredas & Ivan Smagghe and a series of legendary and infrequent parties held when & where they feel it is special.

Taking their unique sound down to Margates Faith In Strangers for the Evil Plans with support from Ed T...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Faith In Strangers.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ivan Smagghe, Manfredas

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

