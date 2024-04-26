Top track

The Allergies - Be with You

The Allergies: Live Set

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 26 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Allergies

United by their love of classic hip-hop, The Allergies is the funk brainchild of DJ Moneyshot and Rackabeat. Emerging from Bristol in 2012 with their own flavour of soul and rare groove, 2021’s Promised Land is packed with “old skool breaks, trap sensibili Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This April, we welcome notorious Bristol duo, The Allergies to our stage for the London leg of their 2024 UK Tour.

Dynamite funk and hip-hop crew, The Allergies, are back on the road with their explosive live show. DJs Rackabeat and Moneyshot will be mann...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Allergies

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

