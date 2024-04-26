DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
United by their love of classic hip-hop, The Allergies is the funk brainchild of DJ Moneyshot and Rackabeat. Emerging from Bristol in 2012 with their own flavour of soul and rare groove, 2021’s Promised Land is packed with “old skool breaks, trap sensibili
Read more
This April, we welcome notorious Bristol duo, The Allergies to our stage for the London leg of their 2024 UK Tour.
Dynamite funk and hip-hop crew, The Allergies, are back on the road with their explosive live show. DJs Rackabeat and Moneyshot will be mann...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.