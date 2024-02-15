DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

THIRST

The Sultan Room
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
Will you be our Valentine?

THIRST night is back this February 15th to once again bring you a queer strip night that will ignite feelings of love (or lust) on even the coldest of nights. It may be frigid outside, but it will be HOT in here!

Expect scintil...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends1:00 am
250 capacity

