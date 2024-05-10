Top track

Matias Aguayo - Walter Neff

Matias Aguayo

El Sótano
Fri, 10 May, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Matías Aguayo

--------------------------El músico y DJ chileno Matías Aguayo ha recorrido terrenos extraordinarios a lo largo de sus tres décadas de actividad creativa. Muchas cosas han sido clave en sus intervenciones artísticas a lo largo de las década...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Matias Aguayo, Nebari

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

