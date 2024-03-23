DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

High School Musical 2 Movie Brunch Party!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:30 am
FilmLondon
From £29.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We’re back once again! Let's do it all over again for a second time because you know what? WE'RE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER AT OUR HSM2 BRUNCH PARTY ON SAT 23RD MARCH! 🤩

A couple of viral TikToks, countless jugs of bottomless booze and an INCREDIBLE first show...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 am
1250 capacity

FAQs

When do doors open?

11:30am, with show starting around 12:30pm

Is bottomless included?

If you have bought a ticket including bottomless (please check the ticket description) then yes absolutely, the hour will start at around 12:30pm!

Is this event 18+?

Yes, it is. There are no refunds for under 18s

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs