DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
With a distinctive blend of indie-pop, rock, 80s influence, and mainstream appeal, Fonseca is a household name in Portugal and beyond.
From his early breakthrough work in Rock band Silence 4 to his celebrated output as a solo artist, he boasts an illustri...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.