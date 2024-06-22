DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Spooky Mansion

Zebulon
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$29.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Spooky Mansion

Spooky Mansion is the musical project of Bay Area-bred singer/songwriter Grayson Converse. Cruising between Northern and Southern California since 2015, Spooky Mansion’s tunes combine garage & psychedelic rock with high energy, breezy surf...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Folk Yeah & Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spooky Mansion

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.