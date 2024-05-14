Top track

Adwaith & Massimo Silverio - Nijo (Yn y Sŵn)

Massimo Silverio

ARCI Bellezza
Tue, 14 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€17.25

About

MASSIMO SILVERIO // HRUDIA LIVE

Support: Damon Arabsolgar

CIRCOLO ARCI BELLEZZA _ MILANO

MARTEDÌ 14 MAGGIO 2024 | H.21

Ingresso Riservato ai Soci Arci

[ARCI CARD IS MANDATORY]

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Chullu Agency
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

