DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gros Mo est un artiste de Perpignan connu et respecté pour sa plume et son sens de la mélodie. Il revient avec un nouvel album « Les Dièses 2 » produit par Enzoo qu’il présentera sur scène à Paris, le 15 juin 2024 au Trabendo.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.