GROS MO

Trabendo
Sat, 15 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€24.80

About

Gros Mo est un artiste de Perpignan connu et respecté pour sa plume et son sens de la mélodie. Il revient avec un nouvel album « Les Dièses 2 » produit par Enzoo qu’il présentera sur scène à Paris, le 15 juin 2024 au Trabendo.

Les mineurs doivent être accompagnés par une personne majeure.
HOOH AGENCY et AKKA CREATIONS
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gros Mo

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

