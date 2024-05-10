Top track

Humbird - Eve Boards a Train

Humbird, Adelyn Strei

miniBar
Fri, 10 May, 7:00 pm
Kansas City
About

Humbird (Siri Undlin) is a Minneapolis based singer-songwriter, poet, and storyteller inspired by the crystalline chill of her home state's northern winters. Undlin twines experimental folk, environmental Americana, and orchestral compositions to forge an...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Humbird

Venue

miniBar

3810 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64111, United States
Doors open 7:00 pm

