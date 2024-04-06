Top track

Marsh & Nox Vahn - Come Together

Mind-Matter: Braxton // Martin Roth // Nox Vahn

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Sat, 6 Apr, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.99

About

An Anjunadeep takeover by Mind-Matter from open to close.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients & Mind-Matter
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Braxton, Martin Roth, Nox Vahn

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

