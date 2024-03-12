DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Signature Comedy Club - Larry Dean + Scott Bennett

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£18.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tuesday 12 March 2024

Signature Comedy Club E17

In association with Nice N' Spiky Comedy

Signature Comedy Club returns with Special Guest Headliner Larry Dean (Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo, Richard Osman's House Of Games, Roast Battle and much more...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Larry Dean, Scott Bennett

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

