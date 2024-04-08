DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cosmo

Estragon
Mon, 8 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€37.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

A sorpresa Cosmo torna a esibirsi dal vivo nei club, e questa volta lo fa stupendo tutti con l’annuncio che in questi nuovi concerti verrà presentata per la prima volta nuova musica.

Cosmo porterà sul palco, accompagnato da una band di quattro elementi, i...

Tutte le età
Presentato da DNA concerti

Lineup

Cosmo

Venue

Estragon

Via Stalingrado, 83, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.