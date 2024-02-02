DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arcana Mundi

Up Urban Prospective Factory
2 Feb - 10 Feb
ArtRoma
Free
Il collettivo Kyabasu presenta la mostra “Arcana Mundi” visitabile all’Up Urban Prospective Factory dal 2 al 10 febbraio 2024.

Gli organizzatori si sono cimentati nella creazione di una mostra che renda ancor più evidente il legame tra l’arte e l’******...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Kyabasu

Up Urban Prospective Factory

Via Dei Salumi 53, 00153 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open6:30 pm

Posso accedere agli altri eventi con un solo ticket?

Si, puoi venire quando vuoi e partecipare anche agli eventi collaterali che abbiamo organizzato (talk, live painting, cortometraggio e divinazione).

Devo sottoscrivere qualche tessera?

Si, per accedere alla galleria UP Factory è necessaria Tessera Arci in corso di validità (Ottobre 2023 - Settembre 2024).

In alternativa puoi sottoscriverla direttamente in loco oppure sul sito ufficiale Arci al prezzo di 10€.

