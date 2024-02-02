DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il collettivo Kyabasu presenta la mostra “Arcana Mundi” visitabile all’Up Urban Prospective Factory dal 2 al 10 febbraio 2024.
Gli organizzatori si sono cimentati nella creazione di una mostra che renda ancor più evidente il legame tra l’arte e l’******...
Si, puoi venire quando vuoi e partecipare anche agli eventi collaterali che abbiamo organizzato (talk, live painting, cortometraggio e divinazione).
Si, per accedere alla galleria UP Factory è necessaria Tessera Arci in corso di validità (Ottobre 2023 - Settembre 2024).
In alternativa puoi sottoscriverla direttamente in loco oppure sul sito ufficiale Arci al prezzo di 10€.
