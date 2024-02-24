DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 24 Febbraio THE BOUNCE torna al Biko Club di Milano con due grandi ospiti: VEEZO, produttore e pianista nonché beatmaker e firma dietro a tantissime produzioni nostrane, che porterà in live un set che andrà dall'hip hop all'house tra classici e rewo...
Assolutamente si, con il biglietto potrai partecipare alla lezione gratuita e rimanere con noi per tutto il resta della serata.
Absolutely yes, with the ticket you will be able to take part in the free lesson and stay with us for the rest of the event.
