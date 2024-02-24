Top track

Wanna Dance

The Bounce Vol 5

BIKO
Sat, 24 Feb, 8:30 pm
PartyMilano
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sabato 24 Febbraio THE BOUNCE torna al Biko Club di Milano con due grandi ospiti: VEEZO, produttore e pianista nonché beatmaker e firma dietro a tantissime produzioni nostrane, che porterà in live un set che andrà dall'hip hop all'house tra classici e rewo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da The Bounce.
Lineup

Turbojazz, Veezo, Delfonic

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

FAQs

Acquistando il biglietto online ho accesso alla lezione gratuita?

Assolutamente si, con il biglietto potrai partecipare alla lezione gratuita e rimanere con noi per tutto il resta della serata.

Purchasing the ticket online do I have access to the free lesson?

Absolutely yes, with the ticket you will be able to take part in the free lesson and stay with us for the rest of the event.

