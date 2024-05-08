Top track

Fictional Decision

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Drahla

Kulturclub schon schön
Wed, 8 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMainz
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fictional Decision
Got a code?

About

Drahla emerged in mid 2016 and quickly established themselves as a formidable and distinctive band across their two sold out 7” singles and 2017's Third Article EP. This in turn garnered the attention of the New York based indie behemoth Captured Tracks to...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Kulturclub schon schön.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drahla

Venue

Kulturclub schon schön

Große Bleiche 60-62, 55116 Mainz, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.