I saldi sono finiti, ma gli acquisti migliori li farete proprio qui!
Vi aspettiamo:
DOMENICA 4 FEBBRAIO 2024
dalle 2PM alle 8PM
TROVERAI:
* vintage & second hand
* piccolo artigianato
FREE ENTRY
! RSVP valido anche per il Party (17.00 - 22.00) !
