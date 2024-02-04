DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mercatino del Principe by Akeem

ARCA
Sun, 4 Feb, 2:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
I saldi sono finiti, ma gli acquisti migliori li farete proprio qui!

Vi aspettiamo:

DOMENICA 4 FEBBRAIO 2024

dalle 2PM alle 8PM

TROVERAI:

* vintage & second hand

* piccolo artigianato

FREE ENTRY

! RSVP valido anche per il Party (17.00 - 22.00) !

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Arca & Akeem

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open2:00 pm

