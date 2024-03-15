DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

30/30: Cassidy Kulhanek and Jonah Eggleston

Color Club Tavern
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
$15 plus taxes & fees, Doors at 6:30, Show at 7:00

Cassidy Kulhanek is a standup and sketch comedian based in Chicago, IL. She has opened for Aparna Nancherla, River Butcher, Niles Abston, Martin Urbano, and more. She was voted funniest by her fifth grad***...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

