Technimatic presents... For All Of Us

XOYO
Sat, 13 Apr, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Following the last sold out show at XOYO, this special daytime event will again celebrate the soulful, uplifting Drum & Bass we love, and the artists that create it! It’s FOR ALL OF US” - Technimatic

Basement - Technimatic (All Night Long)
This is an 18+ event
Presented by Weird Science.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Technimatic

Venue

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open4:00 pm
800 capacity

