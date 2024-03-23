Top track

Volruptus - Alien People

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KLUB VERBOTEN x BERLIN

Club OST
Sat, 23 Mar, 11:00 pm
PartyBerlin
From €33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Volruptus - Alien People
Got a code?

About

* PLEASE READ BEFORE BUYING A TICKET *

Pre-sale only. No tickets at the door.

Dear pervs of Berlin. We are returning to Club Ost for a mega-play event one more time. Expect contemporary multi-room playscenarios across all levels of the building. Safeguar...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Klub Verboten.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Salome, Lockhart

Venue

Club OST

Floor 0 · Historisches Fabrikgebäude "Ost Hafen" - Alt-Stralau 1-2, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.