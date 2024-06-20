Top track

Jupiter Jones - Akustik Trio

Schanzenzelt
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€34.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

JUPITER JONES wurde im Jahr 2002 auf einer Gartenparty in der Eifel gegründet. Da ahnte noch niemand, dass sie neun Jahre später mit ihrem Song „Still“ den Durchbruch haben und sogar einen Echo gewinnen würden. Dass dieser Preis gerechtfertigt war, zeigt s...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von a.s.s. concerts & promotion, Schanzenzelt, OHA! Music & Rodrec.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jupiter Jones

Venue

Schanzenzelt

Sternschanze 1, 20357 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

