Dàmaris Gelabert - Bon Dia!

FANGO Kids - Dàmaris Gelabert

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 11 May, 11:00 am
GigsBarcelona
€13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Torna FANGO Kids, un espai idoni per gaudir amb els petits de la casa a la Plaça Monumental. En aquesta edició tindrem el concert de Dàmaris Gelabert dins de "La gira dels 25", acompanyada pels seus fills, membres de la increible The Grow Up Singing Band....

Todas las edades.
Presentado por Music Kitchen SL
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dàmaris Gelabert, Red Bananna

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:00 am

