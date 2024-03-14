Top track

The Rolling Stones - Satisfaction

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Satisfaction: The Ultimate Rolling Stones Show

The Music Yard
Thu, 14 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsCharlotte
From $17.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Rolling Stones - Satisfaction
Got a code?

About Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show

Rave Reviews:

-Rolling Stone magazine: "One of the best tribute shows in the world"

-Las Vegas Sun: "Shined just like the real Stones on the strip"

-Showbiz Magazine: "They have you in the aisles like Jumping Jack Flash"

-CBS News New York: “A must Read more

Event information

Join us on Thursday, March 14th as Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show the is playing at The Music Yard! 

Satisfaction/The International Rolling Stones Show in a concert celebrating The world's Greatest Rock & Roll Band. This production h...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
750 capacity

FAQs

Event Details

- 21+

- Live Music

- Doors: 7 pm

- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service

- Uber/Lyft/train to venue

- Drink responsibly

- No large bags

- No dogs

- Enter through the South Blvd entrance

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.