Rave Reviews:
-Rolling Stone magazine: "One of the best tribute shows in the world"
-Las Vegas Sun: "Shined just like the real Stones on the strip"
-Showbiz Magazine: "They have you in the aisles like Jumping Jack Flash"
-CBS News New York: "A must
Join us on Thursday, March 14th as Satisfaction - The International Rolling Stones Show the is playing at The Music Yard!
- 21+
- Live Music
- Doors: 7 pm
- Walk-up & table side food & beverage service
- Uber/Lyft/train to venue
- Drink responsibly
- No large bags
- No dogs
- Enter through the South Blvd entrance
