DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unasked for Bass Clarinet Solo & Loop Simone Mauri

Il Carso in Corso
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMonfalcone
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Estensioni Jazz Club Diffuso, rassegna ideata dalla friulana Slou Società Cooperativa con la direzione artistica di Luca d’Agostino ed il sostegno del Ministero della Cultura, ritorna anche quest’anno presso Il Carso in Corso di Monfalcone.

Venerdì 01 mar...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Simone Mauri

Venue

Il Carso in Corso

Corso del Popolo, 11, 34079 Monfalcone GO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
50 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.