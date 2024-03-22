DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dawn Unveiled- the Spring solstice

Folklore Hoxton
Fri, 22 Mar, 7:00 pm
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dawn unveiled. Indo European Goddesses reunited for spring solstice. Welcome to an incredible, unforgettable night of celestial harmpny & mystical connection under the stars of the Folklore. Featuring original composition & drum circle by Hossein Hadisi, S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hossein Hadisi, Solmaz Naraghi, Ignacio Agrimbau and 3 more

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

