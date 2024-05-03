DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dopo il caloroso riscontro di pubblico ricevuto nelle prime otto date di supporto a "K3", ultima fatica dei KARMA dopo ben 27 anni di assenza e nominato "disco italiano dell'anno" da Classic Rock, la band di Davo Moretti & Co torna per quattro appuntamenti...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.