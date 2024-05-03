Top track

KARMA - Corda di Parole

Karma | Druso, Ranica (BG)

Druso Club
Fri, 3 May, 8:30 pm
GigsSeriate
€23

Dopo il caloroso riscontro di pubblico ricevuto nelle prime otto date di supporto a "K3", ultima fatica dei KARMA dopo ben 27 anni di assenza e nominato "disco italiano dell'anno" da Classic Rock, la band di Davo Moretti & Co torna per quattro appuntamenti...

Tutte le età
Presentato da BAM Booking.

Karma

Druso Club

Via Antonio Locatelli, 24020 Ranica Bergamo, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

